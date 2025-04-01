3,800 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $206.62 and a one year high of $312.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

