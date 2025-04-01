40,800 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,873,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,604 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 272,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 244,205 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 69,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 48,676 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

