66,784 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 368,803 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 107,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 104,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTI opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.78%.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

