Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $593,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.13 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

