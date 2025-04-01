Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,808 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.