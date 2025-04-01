Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 237.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 42,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 171,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,538,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 95,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.49.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock worth $16,093,773 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.22 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

