American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 124,540 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 461.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 124,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in SEA by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Stock Down 0.2 %
SE opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
