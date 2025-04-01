American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,428 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,807,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 426,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,027.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 84,852 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 36,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

