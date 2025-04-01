American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 58,934 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 125.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.