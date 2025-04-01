American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 31.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

