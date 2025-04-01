American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,365 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.77% of Mativ worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mativ by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 71,436 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the third quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MATV stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $340.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.