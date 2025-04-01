American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,694 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.46% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 952,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

