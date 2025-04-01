American Century Companies Inc. Buys 306,976 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of RPC worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 245,372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 195,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at $5,917,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

RPC Price Performance

RPC stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

