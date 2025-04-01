American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,830 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Comerica worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Comerica Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMA opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

