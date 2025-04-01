American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,938 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Titan Machinery worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TITN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 920,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 583,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,330 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,221.68. The trade was a 2.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TITN stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $394.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

