American Century Companies Inc. Buys 73,149 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Docebo by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Docebo by 63.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $869.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

