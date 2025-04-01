American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

