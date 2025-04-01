American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,525 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.71% of Capri worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after buying an additional 547,578 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 22,554.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

