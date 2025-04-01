American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

