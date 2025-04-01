American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,037,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,621 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,649,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,018 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,626,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,095,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 130,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 638,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.11. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.