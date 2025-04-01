American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 238.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

