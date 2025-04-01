American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.54 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Paychex by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $158.37.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.