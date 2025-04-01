American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Marcus by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Marcus Stock Up 0.8 %

MCS stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.62 million, a PE ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.69%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

