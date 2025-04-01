American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of US Foods worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in US Foods by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,611,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 659,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

