American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.33 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,145 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,174,000 after purchasing an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 399,430 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after purchasing an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

