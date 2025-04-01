American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cavco Industries worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $519.63 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.94. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,741.20. This trade represents a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

