American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.79 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453,399 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UA opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

