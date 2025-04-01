American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.87 Million Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.15% of Eagle Bancorp worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $634.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -42.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

