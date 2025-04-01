American Century Companies Inc. Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Preferred Bank by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.93. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

