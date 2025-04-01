American Century Companies Inc. Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.78% of TWFG worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TWFG during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in TWFG in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter worth about $293,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TWFG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

TWFG stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61. TWFG, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

