American Century Companies Inc. Has $17.67 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

