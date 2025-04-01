American Century Companies Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

