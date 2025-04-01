American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 173.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

