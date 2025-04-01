American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,526 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.68% of Vera Therapeutics worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 366,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 197,014 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,954,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,451 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,989.22. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.