American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.16 Million Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of NBT Bancorp worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 66,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,477,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. This represents a 11.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. This represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

