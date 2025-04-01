American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.43 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 219,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Crocs worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

