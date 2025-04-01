American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $1,230,305.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,698.44. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,822. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

