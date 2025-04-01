American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.01% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $932.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.