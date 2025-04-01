American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RIO opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $2.23 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.