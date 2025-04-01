American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of POSCO worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of POSCO by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in POSCO by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

