American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 927,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $12,638,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.