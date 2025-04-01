American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 67,325 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,977,000 after buying an additional 383,635 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 111.0% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $992.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

