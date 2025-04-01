American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 467,164 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 287,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 108,227 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 95,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 44,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 213,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.6 %

GLDD opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $586.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.