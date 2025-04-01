American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

