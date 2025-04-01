American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 364,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.