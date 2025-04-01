American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,021 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Solar worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in First Solar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.60 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

