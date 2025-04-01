American Century Companies Inc. Sells 179,904 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179,904 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

