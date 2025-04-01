American Century Companies Inc. Sells 58,224 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,224 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Textron worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

NYSE TXT opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

