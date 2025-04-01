American Century Companies Inc. Sells 702,868 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702,868 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,493 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,634,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $724.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

