American Century Companies Inc. Sells 80,413 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 80,413 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %

NXPI stock opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $183.56 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.